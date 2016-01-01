Dr. Frederick Arndt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arndt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Arndt, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Frankfort, KY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Central Kentucky Kidney Care - Frankfort1038 Burlington Ln Ste B, Frankfort, KY 40601 Directions (502) 306-9348
Central Kentucky Kidney Care - Lexington1451 Harrodsburg Rd Ste D304, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 251-8048
- Frankfort Regional Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Nephrology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Vanderbilt University Hospital|Vanderbilt University Hospital|Vanderbilt University Medical Center|Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Arndt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arndt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arndt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Arndt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arndt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arndt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arndt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.