Dr. Frederick Arnason, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Minnetonka, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM and is affiliated with Maple Grove Hospital and North Memorial Health.



Dr. Arnason works at Minnetonka Medical Center in Minnetonka, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.