Dr. Frederick Aldrich, MD
Overview
Dr. Frederick Aldrich, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER.
Locations
Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine PC2940 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA 50312 Directions (515) 244-1444
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. A when pregnant with my oldest (now 18) via step kids appointment. Still bringing my kids(fourth is 3). Always gets kiddos immediate attention whenever needed. Non judgemental feeling. All staff friendly and welcoming. Questions answered and precautions taken. I'm going to be very sad when he retires, hopefully not too soon.
About Dr. Frederick Aldrich, MD
- Pediatrics
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
