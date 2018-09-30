Dr. Frederic Stelzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stelzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederic Stelzer, MD
Dr. Frederic Stelzer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.
Eastern Pennsylvania Gastroenterology and Liver Specialists PC2597 Schoenersville Rd Ste 207, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (610) 821-2828
Lvpg Ophthalmology - Palmer Township3701 Corriere Rd Ste 17, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (610) 821-2828
- 3 1501 N Cedar Crest Blvd, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 821-2828
- 4 2401 Northampton St Ste 220, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (610) 821-2828
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
I have been going to him for many years , he is so down to earth and explains everything in word you understand also soooo caring and funny I love going to see him!! excellent Dr!!!!!
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1962405175
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
