Dr. Shmase has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frederic Shmase, MD
Overview
Dr. Frederic Shmase, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Massachusetts General Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Shmase works at
Locations
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates2 Essex Center Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 287-9350
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent diagnostician. Clear explanations of condition and treatment.
About Dr. Frederic Shmase, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 59 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shmase accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Shmase has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Shmase works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shmase. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shmase.
