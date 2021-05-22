Dr. Frederic Seligson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seligson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederic Seligson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frederic Seligson, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center and Research Medical Center.
Dr. Seligson works at
Locations
-
1
Midwest Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery - Kansas City2330 E Meyer Blvd Ste 505, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (816) 378-5725
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seligson?
He did a great job and saved my life! Thank you and God! Had 95 percent blockage. Doing good now. I would highly recommend him for your cardio surgery.
About Dr. Frederic Seligson, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
- 1548299621
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seligson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seligson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seligson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seligson works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Seligson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seligson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seligson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seligson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.