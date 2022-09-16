Dr. Frederic Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederic Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frederic Nguyen, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
Texas Neurology2821 E President George Bush Hwy Ste 303, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nguyen is a very caring doctor. He has been my husbands Neurologist for about two years. He has been very fair and honest in our journey with dementia. Always understanding and thorough in his diagnosis. We would certainly recommend him to anyone. His office staff has been very polite and understanding when we have called and asked to see the doctor at a time when we did not have an appointment. The office is very easy to access and parking and valet service if needed. Connected to the Methodist Hospital.
About Dr. Frederic Nguyen, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- UT Southwestern Medical Center
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- University of Florida-Jacksonville
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- University of Florida
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Vietnamese.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
