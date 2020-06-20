Dr. Frederic Newton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederic Newton, MD
Overview
Dr. Frederic Newton, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Newton works at
Locations
-
1
Guilford Pathology Assoc Inc1211 Virginia St, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 275-0927
-
2
Piedmont Orthopedic Associates300 W Northwood St, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 275-0927
Hospital Affiliations
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Newton?
Excellent doctor and staff. Dr. Newton has treated me twice for sciatica and arthritis in my hip. My experience was absolutely great! I had multiple injections in my back with very little pain! He is sensitive to the needs of his patients and educates them prior to treatment. He's certainly one of the BEST!
About Dr. Frederic Newton, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1154466100
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newton works at
Dr. Newton has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Newton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.