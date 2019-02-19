Dr. Frederic Newman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederic Newman, MD
Dr. Frederic Newman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Gulf Breeze Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom, Santa Rosa Medical Center and Tahoe Forest Hospital.
Gastro Health Pensacola - Gulf Coast Medical Arts on Davis Hwy.4531 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 477-2597Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
- Santa Rosa Medical Center
- Tahoe Forest Hospital
From the moment I arrived the entire medical team provided excellent care. I was put at ease by their highly organized procedures and willingness to listen to any concerns I had. The anesthesiologist, the nurse in the procedure room and the doctor were all excellent. Dr. Newman took time to listen to my questions before the procedure, did the procedures extremely well and followed up with my wife and I afterwards in a caring fashion. I highly recommend Dr. Newman and the Endoscopy Center!
- 1991
- University Fla Health Science Center
- U Fla Hlth Sci Ctr
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- Florida State University
- Internal Medicine
