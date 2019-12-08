Dr. Henderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frederic Henderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frederic Henderson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Henderson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lainie Breaux LLC3500 N Causeway Blvd Ste 1410, Metairie, LA 70002 Directions (504) 838-9919
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Henderson?
Brilliant, well traveled & unflappable - every you need in a shrink!
About Dr. Frederic Henderson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1841207800
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henderson works at
Dr. Henderson has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Henderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.