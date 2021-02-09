Dr. Frederic Heitzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heitzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederic Heitzer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frederic Heitzer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.
Locations
1
Frederick M Heitzer MD LLC55 Schanck Rd Ste A-12, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 577-5525
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Heitzer is very thorough and systematic in his physical exams,listens to your concerns and orders labs or procedures if needed,consults other specialists if beyond his scope.His staff are kind,professional and accommodating.I always get a call back for any forwarded results or reminder of my next appointment.
About Dr. Frederic Heitzer, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1750499034
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heitzer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heitzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heitzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Heitzer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heitzer.
