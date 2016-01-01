Dr. Frederic Harad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederic Harad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frederic Harad, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Middletown, DE. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Harad works at
Locations
Christiana Care Cardiology Consultants Diagnostic Centers- Middletown114 Sandhill Dr Ste 203, Middletown, DE 19709 Directions (302) 733-5700
Christiana Care Health Services Inc501 W 14th St, Wilmington, DE 19801 Directions (302) 733-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Frederic Harad, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1821101312
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harad works at
Dr. Harad has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Harad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.