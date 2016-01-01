Overview

Dr. Frederic Harad, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Middletown, DE. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Harad works at Christiana Care Cardiology Consultants Diagnostic Centers- Middletown in Middletown, DE with other offices in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.