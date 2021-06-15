Dr. Frederic Gerges, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederic Gerges, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frederic Gerges, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brighton, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen, Nashoba Valley Medical Center and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
Dr. Gerges works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
St Elizabeths Medical Center736 Cambridge St, Brighton, MA 02135 Directions (617) 789-2777
-
2
Caritas Carney Hospital2100 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester Center, MA 02124 Directions (617) 296-7246
-
3
Anesthetic Solutions PC138 Haverhill St, Andover, MA 01810 Directions (866) 698-7533
-
4
Steward Nashoba Valley Medical Center200 Groton Rd, Ayer, MA 01432 Directions (978) 784-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Nashoba Valley Medical Center
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gerges?
I had a recent visit with Dr. Gerges in his Chestnut Hill office. His front desk staff member, Katie was so personaable. His medical assistant, Max was so welcoming and made me feel relaxed prior to a painful diagnostic test. Dr. Gerges was excellent, he explained the procedure I was having in detail. He answered all my questions and spoke to me throughout the procedure. He was the ultimate professional and easy to speak to. I would highly recommend him to anyone who is seeking interventional pain procedures or diagnostic tests. I certainly appreciated his expertise but also his caring approach.
About Dr. Frederic Gerges, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1235310111
Education & Certifications
- LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerges has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerges accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerges works at
Dr. Gerges has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerges on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerges. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerges.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerges, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerges appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.