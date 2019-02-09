See All Cardiologists in Manahawkin, NJ
Dr. Frederic Dewil, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
1.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Frederic Dewil, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.

Dr. Dewil works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty in Manahawkin, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Tobacco Use Disorder and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty
    1301 Route 72 W Ste 300, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 597-4593

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tobacco Use Disorder
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Respiratory Failure
Tobacco Use Disorder
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Respiratory Failure

Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Feb 09, 2019
    Maybe you will not like his bedside manner but he is knowledgeable and a true expert in his field. He will move fast if need be to meet your needs. He explains things slowly and clearly.
    Tuckerton, NJ — Feb 09, 2019
    About Dr. Frederic Dewil, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1790711810
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Nyu/Bellevue Hosp
    Internship
    • Bronx Muni Hosp Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Stony Brook U, School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frederic Dewil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dewil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dewil has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dewil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dewil works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty in Manahawkin, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Dewil’s profile.

    Dr. Dewil has seen patients for Tobacco Use Disorder and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dewil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Dewil. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dewil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dewil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dewil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

