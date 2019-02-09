Dr. Frederic Dewil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dewil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederic Dewil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frederic Dewil, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.
Dr. Dewil works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty1301 Route 72 W Ste 300, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 597-4593
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dewil?
Maybe you will not like his bedside manner but he is knowledgeable and a true expert in his field. He will move fast if need be to meet your needs. He explains things slowly and clearly.
About Dr. Frederic Dewil, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 36 years of experience
- English, French
- 1790711810
Education & Certifications
- Nyu/Bellevue Hosp
- Bronx Muni Hosp Ctr
- Stony Brook U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dewil has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dewil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dewil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dewil works at
Dr. Dewil has seen patients for Tobacco Use Disorder and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dewil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dewil speaks French.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Dewil. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dewil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dewil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dewil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.