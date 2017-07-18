Dr. Frederic Deleyiannis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deleyiannis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederic Deleyiannis, MD
Overview
Dr. Frederic Deleyiannis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They completed their fellowship with University Of Oviedo
Dr. Deleyiannis works at
Locations
UCHealth Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery1625 Medical Center Pt Ste 220, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 364-5080Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Deleyiannis is a tremendous provider and surgeon. He has a unique way of taking the worst news of your life and instilling confidence and trust in you (and your family) to know that everything will be ok. Then he backs this up with skill and expertise that is second to none. If his background and career didn't already convince me, his bedside manner, personality, and skill would be why I would recommend Dr. Deleyiannis to my family and friends.
About Dr. Frederic Deleyiannis, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Oviedo
- University Of Pittsburgh Med Center
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deleyiannis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deleyiannis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deleyiannis has seen patients for Orbital Fracture and Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deleyiannis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Deleyiannis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deleyiannis.
