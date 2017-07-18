See All Plastic Surgeons in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Frederic Deleyiannis, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Frederic Deleyiannis, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Frederic Deleyiannis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They completed their fellowship with University Of Oviedo

Dr. Deleyiannis works at UCHealth Plastic And Reconstructive Surgery Clinic in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Orbital Fracture and Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Linda Huang, MD
Dr. Linda Huang, MD
10 (275)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    UCHealth Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    1625 Medical Center Pt Ste 220, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 364-5080
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Orbital Fracture
Skin Grafts
Wound Repair
Orbital Fracture
Skin Grafts
Wound Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Facial Bone Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Deleyiannis?

    Jul 18, 2017
    Dr. Deleyiannis is a tremendous provider and surgeon. He has a unique way of taking the worst news of your life and instilling confidence and trust in you (and your family) to know that everything will be ok. Then he backs this up with skill and expertise that is second to none. If his background and career didn't already convince me, his bedside manner, personality, and skill would be why I would recommend Dr. Deleyiannis to my family and friends.
    Denver, CO — Jul 18, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Frederic Deleyiannis, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Frederic Deleyiannis, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Deleyiannis to family and friends

    Dr. Deleyiannis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Deleyiannis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Frederic Deleyiannis, MD.

    About Dr. Frederic Deleyiannis, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285606764
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Oviedo
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Pittsburgh Med Center
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frederic Deleyiannis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deleyiannis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deleyiannis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deleyiannis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Deleyiannis works at UCHealth Plastic And Reconstructive Surgery Clinic in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Deleyiannis’s profile.

    Dr. Deleyiannis has seen patients for Orbital Fracture and Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deleyiannis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Deleyiannis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deleyiannis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deleyiannis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deleyiannis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Frederic Deleyiannis, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.