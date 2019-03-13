Overview

Dr. Frederic Bushkin, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Bushkin works at Frederic Bushkin MD in Miramar, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.