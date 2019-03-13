See All General Surgeons in Miramar, FL
Dr. Frederic Bushkin, MD

Breast Surgical Oncology
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Frederic Bushkin, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Bushkin works at Frederic Bushkin MD in Miramar, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Memorial Hospital West.

Locations

    West Broward County Office
    1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 200, Miramar, FL 33029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 985-9336
    Frederic Bushkin MD MS IACS ISSO
    3500 Johnson St, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 985-9336
    Frederic Bushkin MD MS FACS FSSO
    3800 Johnson St Ste E200, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 985-9336

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Regional Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Basal Type Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Genetic Diseases Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Secretory Breast Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tubular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 13, 2019
    Dr. F. Bushkin speaks with you in an emotional voice as he feels your pain. He tries to make you understand your situation and how best he will help to make you better. He goes beyond the Dr. Patient relationship he makes you feel at ease with him..trusting....caring professional...calls to see how you doing...Great.
    — Mar 13, 2019
    About Dr. Frederic Bushkin, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Surgical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942454210
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Fellow Society of Surgeon Oncology
    Residency
    • Master Of Science Health Administration Barry University
    Internship
    • New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center /Memorial Hospital Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    Medical Education
    • Howard University College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frederic Bushkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bushkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bushkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bushkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bushkin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bushkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bushkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bushkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

