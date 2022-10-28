Overview

Dr. Fredelito Tiu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Tiu works at Tumamoc Hill Family Medicine in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.