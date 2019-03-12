Dr. Freddy Vallejo, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vallejo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Freddy Vallejo, DDS
Dr. Freddy Vallejo, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Plantation, FL.
Dr. Vallejo works at
WholeLife Dentistry101 N Pine Island Rd Ste 101, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 890-4781
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had not been to the dentist in a while due to fear! My experience was FABULOUS at Dr. Vallejo's office!!!! From the moment I spoke to the front office staff to seeing Dr. Vallejo. The front office staff was extremely professional and courteous. Dr. Vallejo's assistance was very kind and reassuring. And finally and most importantly, Dr. Vallego, was and is the best dentist I have been to. He is so gentle, kind, reassuring, professional and HONEST!! I will NEVER go to any other dentist ever.
- Dentistry
- English
Dr. Vallejo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vallejo accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vallejo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vallejo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vallejo works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Vallejo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vallejo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vallejo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vallejo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.