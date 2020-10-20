Dr. Freddy Montero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Freddy Montero, MD
Dr. Freddy Montero, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Medical College of Georgia1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-3291
AUCC Grovetown II - OB/GYN303 W Robinson Ave, Grovetown, GA 30813 Directions (706) 721-8623
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
It hurts my heart to know that Dr. Montero is no longer in Miami. No other doctor cared for me and my pregnancy like Dr. Montero. I had lost 5 babies already, no doctor recommended me bedrest or the shots. Dr. Montero assured me that I will not only deliver full-term but a healthy baby at that with no complications. He did just that. He made a believer out of me and my husband, my son is 4 now and I just found out I am expecting baby #2 and Dr. Montero is no longer here. I am lost for words and don't know who to trust with my pregnancy process, but him. Dr. Montero, please come back.
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1841324514
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN
Dr. Montero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Montero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Montero has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, C-Section and Preeclampsia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Montero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Montero. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montero.
