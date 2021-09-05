Overview

Dr. Freddy Gaton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roberta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana, Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent Peach and Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.



Dr. Gaton works at CRAWFORD FAMILY MEDICINE in Roberta, GA with other offices in Macon, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.