Dr. Freddy Avni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Freddy Avni, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They completed their fellowship with SUNY Hlths Scis Ctr
Dr. Avni works at
Locations
Freddy Avni MD PA1395 S State Road 7 Ste 420, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 204-4687
- 2 3387 S Jog Rd Ste 101, Greenacres, FL 33467 Directions (561) 781-8080
Medical Consultants of Florida3889 Military Trl Ste 101, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 932-0995
Medical Consultants Of Palm Beach (West)672 SW Prima Vista Blvd Ste 101, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34983 Directions (772) 905-2555
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Going to Dr Avni for over 10 years. Takes real interest in his patients. Investigates his recommendations. Makes personal phone calls as a followup.
About Dr. Freddy Avni, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic, Hebrew, Italian, Romanian and Spanish
- 1972706729
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Hlths Scis Ctr
- Jamaica Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Avni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Avni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Avni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Avni works at
Dr. Avni speaks Arabic, Hebrew, Italian, Romanian and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Avni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.