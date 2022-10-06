Dr. Freddy Achecar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Achecar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Freddy Achecar, MD
Overview
Dr. Freddy Achecar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austell, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
Dr. Achecar works at
Locations
-
1
Austell Office2041 Mesa Valley Way Ste 100, Austell, GA 30106 Directions (770) 944-1100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Resurgens Orthopaedics6001 Professional Pkwy Ste 1040, Douglasville, GA 30134 Directions (770) 949-7400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Resurgens Orthopaedics4441 Atlanta Rd SE Ste 207, Smyrna, GA 30080 Directions (770) 423-2180Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Resurgens Orthopaedics3698 Largent Way NW Ste 103, Marietta, GA 30064 Directions (678) 354-2883Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The experience has been great thus far- while I am not the actual patient- I am the care giver for my mother whom Dr. Achecar did a hip replacement. This is her second hip surgery, she had the first hip done in Florida with excellent results so our expectation was high. Dr. Achecar and team has not disappointed us. His surgical approach was different than the first but the surgery was uneventful and a success. My mother walked out the day of surgery better than she walked in that morning. That's right same day :-) While she is still within her first few months of post op her quality of life is significantly improved. Thank you Dr. Achecar! Frankie Hamilton and Florida Kelsey (patient)
About Dr. Freddy Achecar, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1447245394
Education & Certifications
- Campbell Clinic
- Tulane University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Achecar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Achecar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Achecar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Achecar works at
Dr. Achecar has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Achecar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Achecar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Achecar.
