Overview

Dr. Freddy Abi-Samra, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from American University of Beirut - Beirut, Lebanon and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.



Dr. Abi-Samra works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Syncope, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.