Dr. Freddy Abi-Samra, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Freddy Abi-Samra, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from American University of Beirut - Beirut, Lebanon and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.

Dr. Abi-Samra works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Syncope, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ochsner Arrhythmia Department
    1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 842-4145
    Ochsner Medical Complex-the Grove Lab
    10310 The Grove Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70836 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 761-5200
    Monday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center
  • Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Syncope
Sinus Bradycardia
Heart Disease
Syncope
Sinus Bradycardia
Heart Disease

Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Lifecare
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Shield of Northeastern New York
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • Dean Health Plan, Inc.
    • Employers Health Network
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Health Payors Organization
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of California
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Healthcare Alliance
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Prime Health Services
    • Provider Networks of America
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 09, 2019
    I see Abi-Samra for POTS and he always listens and puts in the effort to find what works best for me. I've seen him for about 5 years now and he is consistently great.
    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and French
    NPI Number
    • 1346207354
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Metropolitan General Hospital - Cleveland, OH <br> Cleveland Clinic Foundation - Cleveland, OH
    Residency
    • American University Of Beirut Medical Center, Lebanon
    Internship
    • Amer U Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • American University of Beirut - Beirut, Lebanon
    Undergraduate School
    • American University of Beirut, Faculty of Arts and Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Freddy Abi-Samra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abi-Samra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abi-Samra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abi-Samra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abi-Samra has seen patients for Syncope, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abi-Samra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Abi-Samra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abi-Samra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abi-Samra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abi-Samra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

