Dr. Freddie Edelman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Freddie Edelman, DPM
Overview
Dr. Freddie Edelman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.
Dr. Edelman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Podiatry Services of Central New York P C.514 S Bay Rd, Syracuse, NY 13212 Directions (315) 458-1777
-
2
Podiatry Services of Central New York PC111 N Broad St, Norwich, NY 13815 Directions (607) 336-3338
-
3
Podiatry Services of Central New York PC2187 County Route 12, Central Square, NY 13036 Directions (315) 668-9532
-
4
Podiatry Services of Central New York PC6647 Kirkville Rd, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 433-0090
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Edelman?
I found Dr. Edelmen to be approachable and professional. He was able to explain to me what I needed to do to correct my issue. He was realistic about treatment and the likelihood of success. I appreciate directness in most aspects of my life, especially from medical professionals. We also have lovely conversations about life, in general, every time I'm there. Also, his nurses and staff are delightful.
About Dr. Freddie Edelman, DPM
- Podiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1508843855
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edelman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edelman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edelman works at
Dr. Edelman has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Edelman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.