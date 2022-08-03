See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Riverside, CA
Dr. Freddie Dial, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (26)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Freddie Dial, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East.

Dr. Dial works at Freddie P Dial MD in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Freddie P Dial MD
    Freddie P Dial MD
3975 Jackson St Ste 200, Riverside, CA 92503
(714) 283-2114

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Diabetic Evaluation
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
  View other providers who treat Goiter
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Aug 03, 2022
    My mother goes to see Dr. Dial for her thyroid issues and every visit is always a pleasant one, Dr. Dial is very thorough when it comes to my mothers health. I am very pleased to know Dr. Dial and would not change to go see any other endocrinologist
    Frank M — Aug 03, 2022
    About Dr. Freddie Dial, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1093894941
    Education & Certifications

    • Deaconess Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Freddie Dial, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dial is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dial has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dial has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Dial. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dial.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dial, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dial appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

