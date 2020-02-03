Dr. Freddie Balguma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balguma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Freddie Balguma, MD
Overview
Dr. Freddie Balguma, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from SHANNON WEST TEXAS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL.
Dr. Balguma works at
Locations
Freddie B Balguma, M.d.630 N 13th Ave Ste C, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 981-6635
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful and kind doctor. He spends his time with you and explains everything so you can understand it. He works very well with kids. My son likes him.
About Dr. Freddie Balguma, MD
- Pediatrics
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1851321145
Education & Certifications
- SHANNON WEST TEXAS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
- Pediatrics
