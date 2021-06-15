Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fredd Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fredd Miller, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.

Locations
Sandy Springs Internal Medicine755 Mount Vernon Hwy NE Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (678) 252-6384Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fredd Miller is the finest physician I have ever worked with. He is highly intelligent, has a broad and organized scope of knowledge in his toolbox, and really listens. A doctor with these skills is hard to come by and my experience with him has been a great one thru a recent illness.
About Dr. Fredd Miller, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1346263175
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- University of North Texas
- Internal Medicine

