Dr. Fred Wolodiger, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (17)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Fred Wolodiger, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Wolodiger works at Michael Magrino, DO in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Michael Magrino, DO
    375 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 894-0400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Atherosclerosis

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 26, 2022
    Dr. Wolodiger is an excellent surgeon who is thorough in his explanations of procedures to be completed and detailed in his expertise. A loved one and I had an excellent experience with Dr. Wolodiger who performed a delicate biopsy. He sees the patient as a person and is a wonderful clinician. Highly recommend.
    Nadine Lawrence — May 26, 2022
    About Dr. Fred Wolodiger, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1073511085
    Education & Certifications

    • Englewood Hospital and Medical Center
    • Englewood Hosp, Vascular Surgery North Shore Univ Hosp, General Surgery Univ Ca San Diego Med Ctr, General Surgery
    • University Calif San Diego
    • State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fred Wolodiger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolodiger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wolodiger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wolodiger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wolodiger works at Michael Magrino, DO in Englewood, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Wolodiger’s profile.

    Dr. Wolodiger has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolodiger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolodiger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolodiger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolodiger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolodiger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

