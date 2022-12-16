Dr. Fred Wagshul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wagshul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fred Wagshul, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fred Wagshul, MD is a Pulmonologist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and Kettering Health Miamisburg.
They frequently treat conditions like Bronchitis, Acute Bronchitis and Bird Flu along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8371 Yankee St, Dayton, OH 45458 Directions (937) 859-5864
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wagshul has been my pulmonologist for over 20 years now. He was recommended to me by my primary care physician when my twice yearly respiratory issues became more than he could successfully deal with. Dr. Wagshul discovered the source of the problem and began to deal with it successfully. He has educated me at the same time so that I recognize whenever this particular strain tries to manifest and has given me the tools to stop the regular visits to urgent care clinics for breathing treatments. He is kind; he is concerned about his patients; he is up-to-date with treatments. He can be blunt when need be as he is no nonsense. That is what impresses me. When I listen and follow his advice, I get the results I need. When I moved out-of-state 9 years ago, he was the one Dayton specialist I kept. My family agreed with my decision then and still do today, so much so they have even been willing to drive me up when necessary.
About Dr. Fred Wagshul, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1336137595
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wagshul has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wagshul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wagshul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wagshul has seen patients for Bronchitis, Acute Bronchitis and Bird Flu, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wagshul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagshul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagshul.
