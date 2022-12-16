Overview

Dr. Fred Wagshul, MD is a Pulmonologist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and Kettering Health Miamisburg.



They frequently treat conditions like Bronchitis, Acute Bronchitis and Bird Flu along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.