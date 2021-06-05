Overview

Dr. Fred Thompson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Thompson works at MultiCare Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Mountain in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.