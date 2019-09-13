See All Otolaryngologists in Coral Gables, FL
Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Fred Telischi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Dr. Telischi works at Lennar Foundation Medical Center in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL and Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Lennar Foundation Medical Center
    5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 689-5555
    UHealth at Plantation
    8100 Sw 10th St, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 210-1000
    Don Soffer Clinical Research Center
    1120 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 243-2000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Earwax Buildup
Tinnitus
Vertigo
Earwax Buildup
Tinnitus

Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Big Ears
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat TMJ
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 13, 2019
    I was referred to Dr. Telishi by my ENT because of a hole in my ear drum as well as a lot of scar tissue which had caused a 75% hearing loss. The only way to fix the issue was reconstructive surgery. 1 of the best decision I ever made. His bedside manner was remarkable, never talked down to me , but treated me like I was the most important patient he had. Even my husband was impressed. My regular ENT Dr even said at my resent check up that he has never seen this surgery turn out so remarkable. I am back up to near perfect hearing.
    Terry — Sep 13, 2019
    About Dr. Fred Telischi, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1710903588
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fred Telischi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Telischi is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Telischi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Telischi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Telischi has seen patients for Vertigo, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Telischi on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Telischi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Telischi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Telischi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Telischi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

