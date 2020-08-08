See All Pediatricians in Newnan, GA
Dr. Fred Tega, MD

Pediatrics
4 (34)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Fred Tega, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newnan, GA. 

Dr. Tega works at PrimeCare Pediatrics P.C in Newnan, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Primecare Pediatrics PC
    15a Baynard Park, Newnan, GA 30265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 251-5253

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Fayette Hospital
  • Piedmont Newnan Hospital
  • Southern Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cough
Fever
ADHD and-or ADD
Cough
Fever
ADHD and-or ADD

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    We've had great experiences at Dr. Tega's office with Dr. Tega himself and his team! Very happy so far!
    — Aug 08, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Fred Tega, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1043265259
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Missouri Hospital and Clinics
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Ibadan / College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fred Tega, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tega has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tega works at PrimeCare Pediatrics P.C in Newnan, GA. View the full address on Dr. Tega’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Tega. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tega.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tega, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tega appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

