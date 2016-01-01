Dr. Stelson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fred Stelson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fred Stelson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Stelson works at
Locations
1
Cruz Clinic17177 N Laurel Park Dr Ste 131, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (734) 462-3210
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Fred Stelson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1275718553
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stelson accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Stelson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.