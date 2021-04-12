Dr. Fred Speck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Speck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fred Speck, MD
Overview
Dr. Fred Speck, MD is a Dermatologist in Kerrville, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston.
Dr. Speck works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mark Fitzgerald MD401 JUNCTION HWY, Kerrville, TX 78028 Directions (830) 896-2810
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Speck?
Dr. Speck sure has helped me.
About Dr. Fred Speck, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1639104466
Education & Certifications
- U Okla Hlth Sci Ctr
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Speck has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Speck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Speck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Speck works at
Dr. Speck has seen patients for Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Speck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Speck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Speck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Speck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Speck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.