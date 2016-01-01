Dr. Fred Silvestri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silvestri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fred Silvestri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fred Silvestri, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. Silvestri works at
Locations
Fred Silvestri MD, LLC1004 S Old Dixie Hwy Ste 303, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 741-5549MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Fred Silvestri, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1497740484
Education & Certifications
- Englewood Hospital and Medical Center
- Staten Is U Hosp
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Seton Hall University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silvestri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silvestri accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silvestri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silvestri works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Silvestri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silvestri.
