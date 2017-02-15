See All Plastic Surgeons in Chesapeake, VA
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Fred Siegel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Siegel works at Fred H Siegel MD in Chesapeake, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fred H Siegel, M.d. PC
    700 Battlefield Blvd N Ste A, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 547-2115

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chesapeake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Burn Injuries
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nodular Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Travelers
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 15, 2017
    I have had two major procedures performed by Dr. Siegel. Both were extremely successful. I highly recommend him to anyone seeking a plastic surgeon.
    Hampton, VA — Feb 15, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Fred Siegel, MD
    About Dr. Fred Siegel, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1477560902
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Buffalo General Hospital
    Internship
    • Med College Va
    Medical Education
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
