Overview

Dr. Fred Shessel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Shessel works at Georgia Urology in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Interstitial Cystitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.