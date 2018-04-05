Dr. Fred Shessel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shessel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fred Shessel, MD
Overview
Dr. Fred Shessel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Shessel works at
Locations
-
1
Georgia Urology5730 Glenridge Dr Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 256-1844
-
2
Georgia Urology3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 535, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 772-4427
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shessel?
Dr. Shessel is thoughtful, to the point, and detail-oriented. He identified a medical problem for me another urologist had missed.
About Dr. Fred Shessel, MD
- Urology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1598777666
Education & Certifications
- Middlesex Hosp
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shessel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shessel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shessel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shessel works at
Dr. Shessel has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Interstitial Cystitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shessel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Shessel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shessel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shessel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shessel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.