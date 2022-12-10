See All Dermatologists in Del Mar, CA
Dr. Fred Shahan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Fred Shahan, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (85)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Fred Shahan, MD is a Dermatologist in Del Mar, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alvarado Hospital Medical Center and Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas.

Dr. Shahan works at Del Mar Cosmetic Medical Center in Del Mar, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Impetigo and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Maurice Sherman, M.D.
    12845 Pointe del Mar Way Ste 100, Del Mar, CA 92014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 350-8400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alvarado Hospital Medical Center
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Itchy Skin
Impetigo
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Itchy Skin
Impetigo
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Adult Development Disorders Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Sclerosis Et Atrophicus Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm of the Beard Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sweaty Palms Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Thrush Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thrush
Varicella Zoster Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 85 ratings
    Patient Ratings (85)
    5 Star
    (76)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shahan?

    Dec 10, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr Shahan’s for several years and he’s an excellent doctor. He has provided me and my family with quality care. His staff is very professional and polite. I would highly recommend him for anyone in need of a great dermatologist.
    — Dec 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Fred Shahan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Fred Shahan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shahan to family and friends

    Dr. Shahan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shahan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Fred Shahan, MD.

    About Dr. Fred Shahan, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811913221
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Univ Of California San Diego Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Southern California
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fred Shahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shahan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shahan works at Del Mar Cosmetic Medical Center in Del Mar, CA. View the full address on Dr. Shahan’s profile.

    Dr. Shahan has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Impetigo and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    85 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Fred Shahan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.