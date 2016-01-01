See All Neurologists in Stockton, CA
Neurology
4 (4)
Overview

Dr. Fred Samimi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.

Dr. Samimi works at Advantage Neurology in Stockton, CA with other offices in Elk Grove, CA and Roseville, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stockton Satellite office
    2027 Grand Canal Blvd Ste 21, Stockton, CA 95207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 572-8172
  2. 2
    Advantage Neurology Medical Clinic
    9108 Laguna Main St Ste 4, Elk Grove, CA 95758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 686-5566
  3. 3
    Advantage neurology Med Clinic
    800 Sunrise Ave Ste F, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 771-5995

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Of Folsom

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ataxia
Back Pain
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Ataxia
Back Pain
Botox® for Chronic Migraine

Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Dizziness (After Head Trauma) Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Genetic Predisposition to Migraine With or Without Aura Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Fred Samimi, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932297843
    1932297843
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Nebraska Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Creighton U Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Oklahoma HSC
    University of Oklahoma HSC

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samimi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Samimi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Samimi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samimi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samimi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samimi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

