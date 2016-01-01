Overview

Dr. Fred Samimi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.



Dr. Samimi works at Advantage Neurology in Stockton, CA with other offices in Elk Grove, CA and Roseville, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.