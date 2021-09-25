Overview

Dr. Fred Rohm, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.



Dr. Rohm works at Champaign Dental Group in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Mansfield, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.