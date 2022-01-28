Dr. Fred Rezvani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rezvani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fred Rezvani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fred Rezvani, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They completed their residency with Lincoln Hosp-NY Med Coll
Dr. Rezvani works at
Locations
Healthcare 2000119 PROSPECT ST, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 444-1600Monday11:00am - 4:45pmTuesday11:00am - 4:45pmWednesday11:00am - 4:45pmThursday12:30pm - 7:45pmFriday11:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Rezvani close to 16 years now. He delivered two of my three children. He has been there for me through the hardest pregnancies, my postpartum days, and even now that I’m finished having children. He continues to give me the utmost care. I’m not treated as a number but a person. He takes time with his patients. There aren’t many doctors like him left. In addition, his staff is great. Arlene, his nurse, is such a sweetheart. If you are looking for an honest, compassionate, intelligent doctor, then he is the one.
About Dr. Fred Rezvani, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1104887694
Education & Certifications
- Lincoln Hosp-NY Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rezvani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rezvani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rezvani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rezvani works at
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Rezvani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rezvani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rezvani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rezvani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.