Dr. Fred Poordad, MD is a Hepatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Hepatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.



Dr. Poordad works at Texas Liver Institute in Dallas, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Viral Hepatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.