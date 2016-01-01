Dr. Fred Ovsiew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ovsiew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fred Ovsiew, MD
Overview
Dr. Fred Ovsiew, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 600 N McClurg Ct Apt 4411, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 643-5522
-
2
Northwestern Memorial Hospital Imaging Center676 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-9627
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ovsiew?
About Dr. Fred Ovsiew, MD
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1699985911
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ovsiew has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ovsiew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ovsiew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ovsiew. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ovsiew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ovsiew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ovsiew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.