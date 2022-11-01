Overview

Dr. Fred Ortmann, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ortmann works at EmergeOrtho Triad Region in Greensboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.