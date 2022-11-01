See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Greensboro, NC
Super Profile

Dr. Fred Ortmann, MD

Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
5 (43)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Fred Ortmann, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Ortmann works at EmergeOrtho Triad Region in Greensboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Clemmons Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Greeensboro
    3200 Northline Ave Ste 200, Greensboro, NC 27408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 545-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 01, 2022
    He is great ,explains everything ,takes time to listen,and just a very nice person in general
    Wanda — Nov 01, 2022
    About Dr. Fred Ortmann, MD

    Specialties
    • Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306801170
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fred Ortmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ortmann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ortmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ortmann works at EmergeOrtho Triad Region in Greensboro, NC. View the full address on Dr. Ortmann’s profile.

    Dr. Ortmann has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ortmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ortmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ortmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

