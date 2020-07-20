Overview

Dr. Fred Notarnicola Sr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from FUNDACAO UNIVERSIDADE REGIONAL DE BLUMENAU (FURB) / CENTRO DE CIENCIAS DA SAUDE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.