Dr. Fred Notarnicola Sr, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Fred Notarnicola Sr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from FUNDACAO UNIVERSIDADE REGIONAL DE BLUMENAU (FURB) / CENTRO DE CIENCIAS DA SAUDE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    474 Ovington Ave Lowr Level, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 238-2625

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Maimonides Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperkalemia
Malaise and Fatigue
Osteoporosis
Hyperkalemia
Malaise and Fatigue
Osteoporosis

Treatment frequency



Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 20, 2020
    Dr. Fred is an Excellent Doctor and Total Perfection. He cares about his patients and his staff. He makes you feel relaxed and is not only a truly Fantastic Doctor but also a down to Earth wonderful person. I am so Blessed that my cousin referred me to him. God Bless Dr. Fred. Stephen Lepore
    Stephen Lepore — Jul 20, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Fred Notarnicola Sr, MD
    About Dr. Fred Notarnicola Sr, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Italian
    • 1235239799
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FUNDACAO UNIVERSIDADE REGIONAL DE BLUMENAU (FURB) / CENTRO DE CIENCIAS DA SAUDE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fred Notarnicola Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Notarnicola Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Notarnicola Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Notarnicola Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Notarnicola Sr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Notarnicola Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Notarnicola Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

