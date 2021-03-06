Dr. Fred Newton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fred Newton, MD
Overview
Dr. Fred Newton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine.
Locations
Fred E Newton MD500 S University Ave Ste 712, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 280-9500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Newton delivered all three of my children. He's been my ob/gyn for over 30 yeas and I absolutely love him. He takes the time to explain when there is something not understood. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Fred Newton, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1356564850
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School Of Med
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
