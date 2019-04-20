Overview

Dr. Fred Nagata, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Nagata works at Fred H Nagata DPM Inc in Fresno, CA with other offices in Dinuba, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.