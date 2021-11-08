See All Spine Surgeons in Chevy Chase, MD
Dr. Fred Mo, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
5 (101)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Fred Mo, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.

Dr. Mo works at MedStar Spine Ctr Psych at Chevy Chase in Chevy Chase, MD with other offices in Washington, DC and McLean, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    MedStar Spine CntrOrtho at Chevy Chase
    5454 Wisconsin Ave, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 215-9420
    Monday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
    3800 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 444-0198
    Monday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Georgetown University Hlth Ctr, Washington, DC
    6858 Old Dominion Dr Ste 200, McLean, VA 22101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 444-8766

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Medstar Georgetown University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 101 ratings
    Patient Ratings (101)
    5 Star
    (96)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 08, 2021
    Dr. Fred Mo is outstanding and professional spine surgeon. After he performed surgery on my L4-L5 spine on July 29, 2021, the numbness on my legs are gone. In the past several decades, I have spent a lot of time and money and tried to resolve my problem and Dr. Mo fixed it. In addition, my recovery was quick and it took only 4 weeks. Right after that, my wife and I went to Europe trips for a month and enjoyed it. Thank you very much for Dr. Mo's fantastic operation!
    Wai Kit Li — Nov 08, 2021
    About Dr. Fred Mo, MD

    Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    17 years of experience
    English
    1003098351
    Education & Certifications

    Hospital for Special Surgery
    Yale University
    Tufts University
    Orthopedic Surgery
