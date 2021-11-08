Dr. Fred Mo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fred Mo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fred Mo, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.
Dr. Mo works at
Locations
-
1
MedStar Spine CntrOrtho at Chevy Chase5454 Wisconsin Ave, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 215-9420Monday8:30am - 3:00pmWednesday8:30am - 3:00pmThursday8:30am - 3:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
-
2
Medstar Georgetown University Hospital3800 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20007 Directions (202) 444-0198Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 6:00pm
-
3
Georgetown University Hlth Ctr, Washington, DC6858 Old Dominion Dr Ste 200, McLean, VA 22101 Directions (202) 444-8766
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mo?
Dr. Fred Mo is outstanding and professional spine surgeon. After he performed surgery on my L4-L5 spine on July 29, 2021, the numbness on my legs are gone. In the past several decades, I have spent a lot of time and money and tried to resolve my problem and Dr. Mo fixed it. In addition, my recovery was quick and it took only 4 weeks. Right after that, my wife and I went to Europe trips for a month and enjoyed it. Thank you very much for Dr. Mo's fantastic operation!
About Dr. Fred Mo, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1003098351
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Yale University
- Tufts University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mo works at
101 patients have reviewed Dr. Mo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.