Overview

Dr. Fred Mo, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.



Dr. Mo works at MedStar Spine Ctr Psych at Chevy Chase in Chevy Chase, MD with other offices in Washington, DC and McLean, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.