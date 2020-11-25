Dr. Fred Lux, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fred Lux, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fred Lux, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Fac Med, U del Norte, Barranquilla and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and St. Francis Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lux works at
Locations
-
1
Noran Neurological Clinic PA2828 Chicago Ave Ste 200, Minneapolis, MN 55407 Directions (612) 879-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- St. Francis Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lux?
Dr Lux has been my neurologist for over 20 yrs for the treatment of MS. He is kind, an excellent listener and wise in his specialty. He always responds in a timely manner no matter what my question is and remains helpful even when I am traveling out of state. I highly recommend (without hesitation) that anyone seeking neurological help consider contacting Dr. Lux.
About Dr. Fred Lux, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982608535
Education & Certifications
- U Minn Hosps
- Hennepin County Medical Center
- Fac Med, U del Norte, Barranquilla
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lux has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lux accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lux works at
Dr. Lux has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lux on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lux speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lux. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lux.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.