Dr. Fred Lublin, MD

Neurology
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Fred Lublin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Lublin works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai Hospital
    5 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    1:30pm - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Wada Test
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Wada Test

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
May 27, 2022
busy office
Judy — May 27, 2022
About Dr. Fred Lublin, MD

  • Neurology
  • 50 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1568433803
Education & Certifications

  • Ny Hosp/Cornell Med Ctr
  • Bronx Muni Hosp/Albert Eins
  • Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
  • Neurology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Fred Lublin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lublin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lublin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lublin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lublin works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lublin’s profile.

Dr. Lublin has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lublin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lublin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lublin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lublin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lublin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

